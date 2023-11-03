Southern Railway cancels suburban train services on Chennai Central-Arakkonam section on November 4 and 5

November 03, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Southern Railway has cancelled eight suburban trains on Saturday and 58 train services on Sunday in order to carry out engineering works on the Chennai Central-Arakkonam section. The work will happen over 12 hours, between 10 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday. In a press release the Chennai Division of Southern Railway announced that train services would be cancelled to destinations including Avadi, Pattabiram Military Siding, Tiruvallur, and Arakkonam. It will also operate 33 special trains between these stations and Moore Market Complex suburban railway station.