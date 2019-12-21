Southern Railway cancels 40 Chennai suburban train services on Sundays

A total of 40 suburban train services on two stretches from Chennai Beach to Tambaram and to Chengalpet would be cancelled on Sunday for executing construction works. The same set of suburban services would be cancelled next year on January 5 and 19 and February 2.

On the Chennai Beach-Tambaram section 25 train services would be cancelled for four hours from 11.15 a.m. to 3.15 p.m. even as the Southern Railway has proposed to operate special services to compensate the commuters for the cancellation.

In all, 12 train services between Chennai Beach and Tambaram starting at 11.10 a.m., 11.20 a.m., 11.30 a.m., 11.40 a.m., noon, 12.10 p.m., 12.20 p.m., 12.40 p.m., 1.15 p.m., 1.30 p.m., 2 p.m., and 2.30 p.m. would be cancelled.

Special trains on the section starting from Chennai Egmore would be operated at 11.20 a.m., 11.50 a.m., 12.20 p.m., 12.50 p.m., 1.20 p.m., 1.50 p.m., 2.20 p.m., 2.50 p.m. and 3.20 p.m. would be operated.

Similarly in the return direction, 13 trains starting from Tambaram to Chennai Beach would be operated at 10.25 a.m., 10.45 a.m., 10.55 a.m., 11.15 a.m., 11.25 a.m., 11.35 a.m., noon, 12.15 p.m., 12.45 p.m., 1.30 p.m., 1.45 p.m., 2.15 p.m. and 2.30 p.m.

Nine special trains would be operated from Tambaram to Chennai Egmore departing at 10.25 a.m., 10.55 a.m., 11.25 a.m., 11.55 a.m., 12.25 p.m., 12.55 p.m., 1.25 p.m., 1.55 p.m. and 2.25 p.m.

The railway department would not be operating seven train services between Chennai Beach and Chengalpet. The train services from Chennai Beach to Chengalpet operated at 11.50 a.m., 12.30 p.m., 1 p.m., 1.45 p.m., 2.15 p.m., and 2.45 p.m. and Chennai Beach to Arakkonam service at 12.50 p.m. are being stopped.

For the cancellation, seven special trains from Chennai Beach to Chengalpet would be operated at 11.30 a.m., 11.45 a.m., 12.25 p.m., 12.55 p.m., 1.35 p.m., 2 p.m. and 2.35 p.m.

Eight train services in the return direction from Chengalpet to Chennai Beach are being cancelled at 9.15 a.m. (starting at Kancheepuram), 9.40 a.m., 10.40 a.m. (starting from Thirumalpur), 10.55 a.m., 11.30 a.m., 12.20 p.m., 1 p.m. and 1.50 p.m. Instead special services would be operated at 10.05 a.m., 10.55 a.m., 11.30 a.m., 11.55 a.m., 12.20 p.m., 1 p.m. and 1.50 p.m.