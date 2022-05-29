Southern Railway bags Efficiency Shield in Railway Week celebrations

The Southern Railway has bagged the Efficiency Shield for the running of the Jolarpet Railway Station, falling under the Chennai Division.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw presented the award to the Southern Railway, represented by General Manager B.G. Mallya and Chennai Divisional Railway Manager Ganesh, at the 67 th Railway Week celebrations in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

A press release said “the Southern Railway, in addition to bagging the Efficiency Shield, was made proud by the presenting of awards to six railway officials, including the award for exemplary work done to improve the operations, maintenance and security and safety of the trains to Mahendar Molumuri.”

In the Railway Week celebrations, 21 shields and awards were distributed to 156 railway officials from various zonal railways all over the country.

V.K. Tripathi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Railway Board, also participated in the event.