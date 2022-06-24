Southern Railway awards three contracts under e-auction

Special Correspondent June 24, 2022 21:13 IST

The Chennai division of the Southern Railway participated in the pilot project of e-auctioning and awarded three contracts on Friday.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched the policy and portal of e-auction for commercial earning and awarding of non-fare revenue contracts of the Indian Railways. The Southern Railway has mapped 3,045 assets for e-auctioning.

A press release said the Chennai division had awarded three contracts for a total value of ₹1.10 crore through the portal. The Indian Railways has enabled a system of ‘e-auctioning’ for awarding contracts for advertising, parking, parcel space leasing and other activities in its tendering portal.

In the parking category, the contract at Korukkupet station was awarded and the advertising contract at the Guindy station was finalised. The parcel space contract for the Chennai Central–New Jalpaiguri Express was included in the e-auction.