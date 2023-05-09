ADVERTISEMENT

Southern Railway awards consultancy contract under Amrit Bharat Station scheme

May 09, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The cost of the contracts is ₹11.22 crore; the Chennai division had identified 15 railway stations to be upgraded, including Guindy, St. Thomas Mount, Perambur, Ambattur, Chennai Beach, Park and Mambalam

The Hindu Bureau

The scheme covers improvements to a gamut of passenger facilities, including increasing the height of platforms, provision of a wide foot over bridge with ramps and installation of signage. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

The Southern Railway has identified the 90 stations that are to be upgraded under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme and awarded the contracts to consultants for carrying out infrastructure development works in these stations. The cost of the consultancy contracts is ₹11.22 crore.

B. Guganesan, Chief Public Relations Officer of Southern Railway, said the Railway Board in the Railway Budget had announced the Amrit Bharat Station scheme to upgrade the 90 railway stations falling under the Southern Railway’s six zones. As part of the project, the Chennai division had identified 15 railway stations to be upgraded – Guindy, St. Thomas Mount, Chennai Beach, Park, Perambur, Ambattur, Sullurpet, Arakkonam, Mambalam, Tiruttani, Jolarpet, Tiruvallur, Gummidipoondi, Guduvancheri and Chengalpattu.

Mr. Guganesan said the scheme covered improvements to a gamut of passenger facilities, including increasing the height of platforms, provision of a wide foot over bridge with ramps, installation of signage, creating a second entry at select railway stations, renovation of toilets and improving the interiors.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Southern Railway is waiting for a financial sanction of ₹881.42 crore from the Railway Board for floating tenders and identifying contractors to take up more than 150 works as part of the station improvement scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US