Southern Railway awaits permission from Navy to complete track work for resuming MRTS service beyond Chintadripet

The Southern Railway is waiting for permission from the Navy to start the fourth line track construction work from Beach to Egmore. The work on a small part of the stretch was the reason for the non-resumption of the Mass Rapid Transit System services from Chintadripet to Beach. At present, the Beach to Velachery service is truncated at Chintadripet.

In a press release, the Southern Railway said the fourth line project from Beach to Egmore was being executed at a cost of ₹274 crore. The work was held up for completing 110 metres of stretch on the Navy land. The Navy had also been given a land in exchange for the 110 m stretch needed by the Railways.

However, the work on this particular stretch had not yet commenced as permission to start the work was awaited. The matter was being pursued by the Ministry of Railways with Naval headquarters. The MRTS services beyond Chintadripet would resume within one month after the Navy granted permission, the release said.