Southern Railway announces delay of multiple trains

The Southern Railway has announced that a few trains would be delayed/regulated due to a line block in Arakkonam - Jolarpettai section between Vinnamangalam - Gudiyattam on UP Line for Ballast Cleaning Machine work.

Among the trains that will be delayed are — On May 23, Train no. 22626 KSR Bengaluru-Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M G Ramachandran Central AC double decker express will be delayed/regulated at Valathoor for about 85 minutes. Train no. 13352 Alappuzha-Dhanbad express will be delayed/regulated at Melpatti for about 75 minutes.

Shatabdi delayed

Train no. 12640 KSR Bengaluru-Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Brindavan Express will be delayed/regulated at Pachachakuppam for about 60 minutes. Train no. 12008 Mysuru - Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Shatabdi Express will be delayed/regulated at Ambur for about 20 minutes.