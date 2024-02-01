Southern Railway allotted over ₹6,330 crore for infrastructure works in T.N.

February 01, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Southern Railway has been allotted a sum of ₹6,331 crore for Tamil Nadu for the financial year 2024-25 for executing several infrastructure projects, including station redevelopment, construction of flyovers and underpasses, foot over bridges and doubling projects. Last year the budget outlay for the State was ₹6,080 crore.

Union Minister of State for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, during a press conference, telecast at the southern railway headquarters, said 12 new lines have been announced, of which 10 projects would be executed in the State, including Chennai - Cuddalore via Mamallapuram, Sriperumbudur - Guduvancherry, Tindivanam - Nagari, Erode - Palani and Attipattu - Puttur. The total budget outlay for the new line projects was ₹976.12 crore.

Mr. Vaishnaw said that 77 railway stations in the State were being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme. He also said 654 flyovers and underpasses have already been constructed and 116 foot over bridges installed in several railway stations.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the work on doubling of track of the Chennai Beach to Egmore (4.3 kilometres) already in progress at a cost of ₹150 crore, the Southern Railway would be executing three other gauge conversion projects of Maniyachi - Nagercoil (102 km) at a cost of ₹116 crore, Madurai - Maniyachi - Tuticorin (160 km) at a cost of ₹150 crore, and the Kanniyakumari -Trivandrum (86.56 km) at a cost of ₹365 crore.

Also, a gauge conversion project of the Tiruchi - Nagore - Karaikal stretch with an extension of the Nagapattinam - Velankanni would be executed at a cost of ₹150 crore. Mr. Vaishnaw said the budget outlay for 2024-25 was seven times the average outlay of ₹879 crore in 2009-14.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.