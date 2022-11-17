Southern parts of Chennai may see sewage overflow

November 17, 2022 06:29 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

Some areas in south Chennai may experience sewage overflow as Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) plans to stop operating 16 sewage pumping stations from Friday to Sunday. This is to facilitate rectification work of maintenance holes at the junction of Anna Main Road and MGR Nagar market.

A press release said the work would be carried out between 4 p.m. on Friday and 4 a.m. on Sunday. Sewage pumping stations in areas such as CIT Nagar, Saidapet, Jafferkhanpet, Ashok Nagar, K.K. Nagar and Ekkatuthangal will not function during these days.

Residents of zones 9, 10 and 13 may contact the area engineers over phone nos. 8144930909/8144930910 and 8144930913 for sewage related issues.

