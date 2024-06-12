GIFT a SubscriptionGift
South Western Railway cancels eight express trains for construction work at Bengaluru Cantonment

Published - June 12, 2024 09:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the construction work to be carried out at the KSR Bengaluru Cantonment, South Western Railway has cancelled eight train services operated to Chennai and Tirupati. 

According to a press release, the Dr. MGR Chennai Central-Mysuru Kaveri Express (Train no. 16021) which departs from Chennai Central at 9.15 p.m. would be cancelled on July 1, 2, 8 and 9, and the Mysuru-Dr. MGR Chennai Central (Train no. 16022) leaving Mysuru would be cancelled on July 2, 3, 9 and 10. 

The Dr. MGR Chennai Central-Tirupati Garudadri Express (Train no. 16203) that leaves Chennai Central at 4.35 p.m. would be cancelled on July 2 and 9 and in the return direction the Garudadri Express (Train no. 16204) leaving Tirupati would be cancelled on the same days.

The KSR Bengaluru-Dr. MGR Chennai Central Mail (Train no. 12658) which would be leaving KSR Bengaluru at 10.40 p.m. has been cancelled on July 2 and 9 and the Dr. MGR Chennai Central-KSR Bengaluru Mail (Train no. 12657) departing from Chennai Central at 10.50 p.m. will be cancelled on July 3 and 10. 

Also, the Dr. MGR Chennai Central-KSR Bengaluru Mail (Train no. 12657) departing from Chennai Central at 10.50 p.m. would be partially cancelled, by terminating at Whitefield station. The partial cancellation of this train would be carried out on July 2 and 9. 

Similarly, the South Western Railway would be diverting the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Coimbatore Express (Train no. 11013), which would be leaving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai, via Gauribidanur, Baiyyappanhalli, SMVT Bengaluru, and Hosur. The train would skip the stoppages at Bengaluru East, Bengaluru Cantonment and KSR Bengaluru. The train would be diverted through the route on July 2 and 9.

