South Usman Road-CIT Nagar flyover to be completed by December: GCC

March 14, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - Chennai

Construction of a flyover along South Usman Road and CIT Nagar 1st Main Road is slated to be completed by coming December, according to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). The two-lane bridge will be 1,200 m long and 8.4 m wide.

The flyover will link the ramp portion of the existing South Usman Road flyover to CIT Nagar 1st Main Road, extending up to the junction of CIT Nagar 4th Main Road. It includes provision for up and down ramps from the existing Usman Road flyover for the Burkit Road junction. The proposed flyover will encompass several key intersections, including the South Usman Road-Burkit Road-Madley Road junction, South Usman Road-South West Boag Road-New Boag junction, and the CIT Nagar 1st Main Road-CIT Nagar North Road Junction.