South Usman Road-CIT Nagar flyover to be completed by December: GCC

The two-lane bridge will encompass several key intersections, including the South Usman Road-Burkit Road-Madley Road junction

March 14, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
The flyover will link the ramp portion of the existing South Usman Road flyover to CIT Nagar 1st Main Road.

The flyover will link the ramp portion of the existing South Usman Road flyover to CIT Nagar 1st Main Road. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Construction of a flyover along South Usman Road and CIT Nagar 1st Main Road is slated to be completed by coming December, according to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). The two-lane bridge will be 1,200 m long and 8.4 m wide.

The flyover will link the ramp portion of the existing South Usman Road flyover to CIT Nagar 1st Main Road, extending up to the junction of CIT Nagar 4th Main Road. It includes provision for up and down ramps from the existing Usman Road flyover for the Burkit Road junction. The proposed flyover will encompass several key intersections, including the South Usman Road-Burkit Road-Madley Road junction, South Usman Road-South West Boag Road-New Boag junction, and the CIT Nagar 1st Main Road-CIT Nagar North Road Junction.

Work apace to complete six of 10 bridge projects this year

Ramp length at CIT Nagar Main Road will be 140 m, and on Usman Road, the up ramp will be 120 m, while the down ramp will be 100 m. So far, 91 of 177 piles have been completed, 27 of 53 pile caps with pedestals have been installed, 22 of 50 steel piers and pier caps have been erected, 21 of 50 span girders have been erected, and 13 of 50 span deck slabs have been laid.

Elephant Gate bridge to partially open for traffic by the end of this month

Additionally, the abutment wall on the eastern side, spanning 107 m, the retaining wall with crash barrier running for 250 m, and 110 m of the eastern side service road have been completed.

The GCC maintains 283 bridges, including 147 over canals or rivers, 16 culverts, 12 rail overbridges (ROBs), 16 rail underbridges (RUBs), five pedestrian subways, six causeways, 40 footbridges (or pedestrian overpasses), 14 grade separators, and four foot overbridges (FOBs).

