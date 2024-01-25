South T.N. may experience light rains from January 31

January 25, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Some parts of south Tamil Nadu may experience light rains from January 31. However, most coastal areas, including Chennai, may experience dry and relatively warm weather till the month end.

January may end on a warm note for places like Chennai. On Thursday too, Chennai Nungambakkam recorded a minimum temperature of 23 degree Celsius, which is nearly 1.6 degree Celsius above normal. Meenambakkam registered a near normal minimum temperature of 20.6 degree Celsius.

Officials of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said a mild circulation over the atmosphere may bring light rains over isolated areas in south Tamil Nadu for one or two days from January 31.

January is considered to be the coldest month of the year particularly in places like Chennai. However, the minimum temperature remained above average on many days, leading to warmer nights this month. The spillover of Northeast monsoon from 2023 also led to shorter winter this year. Tamil Nadu has recorded an overall rainfall of 5 cm against its average of 1 cm so far this month.

P.Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said easterly winds laden with moisture still prevailed over coastal areas like Chennai. There was no northerly component in the wind pattern that usually blows during January in the region. Minor weather systems formed in the region. “While the moisture in the air was not adequate to bring widespread rains, it was enough to reduce nip in the air this month. There was no rapid night time cooling,” he said.

Meenambakkam experienced below 20 degree Celsius temperature on only one or two days earlier this month. The RMC has earlier also predicted above normal temperature, including in north Tamil Nadu, for January, officials said.

The day temperature too would be above normal due to partly cloudy sky. The RMC has forecast mist/haze to prevail in isolated pockets of the State on Saturday. Chennai is likely to experience a day temperature of 32 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 22-23 degree Celsius during the weekend.