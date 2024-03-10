GIFT a SubscriptionGift
South Madras Club organises seminar on health care

March 10, 2024 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

South Madras Club on Saturday organised a seminar to stress the importance of quality and affordable health care for the public.

N. Nambi Rajan, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary, The Hindu Group, said the insurance industry should be more transparent on health insurance policies, according to a press release. T.S. Krishna, president of South Madras Club, said they plan to hold such programmes in the coming months. “We want to hold a seminar in other specialties like gynaecology, cardiology, and diabetology, starting from April,” he said.

R. Ravikannan, surgical oncologist, who won the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2023, was honoured during the event. The award was received by his mother Indumathy and sister Sukanya on his behalf.

M. Susithra, Chief Sub Editor, Hindu Tamil Thisai, Sarita Vinod, Managing Director, Vinita Hospital, Chennai, Saraswathi Abraham, Head, Gynaecology, Vinita Hospital, N. Lakshmipathy Ramesh, Founder, Geri Care Hospital, and L. Muralikrishna, Managing Director, Scan World Chamiers Road Pvt. Ltd., were among those who spoke at the event, the release said.

