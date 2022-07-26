South India Media Summit 2022 to be held today

Fourth Dimension Media Solutions will present the third edition of the event

Fourth Dimension Media Solutions will present the third edition of the event

Fourth Dimension Media Solutions (FDMS) will present the third edition of South India Media Summit 2022 from 10 a.m. at Hotel Taj Coromandel on Wednesday.

FDMS helps brands transform south India as a growth market through their long-standing expertise backed by profound knowledge and deep insights of the industry. The summit will offer a platform to network with leaders who bring along their experience and expertise from different industries all around the nation.

The event will be inaugurated by Alukkas Varghese Joy, managing director of Joyalukkas India Ltd. The line-up of speakers is as follows – Ankit Agrawal (partner and director – Mysore Deep Perfumery House), V.K.C. Razak (managing director – VKC Industries), Nishant Chandran (founder and cEO – GFM Retail), Amin Lakhani (CEO – Mindshare South Asia) Sanjai George (CEO – Manjilas Food Tech), Kailash Katkar (MD and CEO – Quickheal Technologies), Kartik Sharma (CEO – Omnicom Media Group), Mahesh S. Anand (president – Nippon Paint India), Shriram. S (vice-president – Retail Indian Terrain), Monaz Todywalla (CEO – PHD India), Mohit Joshi (CEO – Havas Media Group India), Sarath Mohan (Business Head – Ferron Steels), Madhavan P. (executive vice-president – TVS Eurogrip), Johnson J. (MD – Sathya Agencies), Srirpriya Swaminathan (senior director – Mindshare), Srikanth (CMO – Kaleesuwari Refinery, Gold Winner), Murugan N. (CEO – Southern Health Foods), Ramsai Panchapakesan (senior vice-president and national head – Integrated Media Buying – Zenith Media India), Ranjith Kumar M. (marketing head – Air Asia), V. Narayanan (CEO – Alliance Advertising) and Divaakar S. (business head – Newsfirst).

Participating in the summit will be an important milestone for all five southern States. Commenting on this, Shankar, CEO of FDMS Pvt. Ltd., said: “We are excited to initiate the third edition of the South India Media Summit 2022. The summit has revolutionised the world of business information, communication and conceptionalisation.”