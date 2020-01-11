South Cooum Road in Pudupet freed of encroachments

South Cooum Road in Pudupet has got a fresh lease of life after the officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation removed the abandoned vehicles and the garages of scrap merchants. The stretch looks much wider and has also got better street lights.

Civic body officials said that the eviction drive was carried out to check the traffic chaos and also to prevent traders from leaving old vehicles along the river bund, which is being strengthened by the Public Works Department.

The stretch serves as a short route for motorists to reach Anna Salai from Pantheon Road instead of taking the congested Ethiraj Salai. “Clearing the encroachments is a welcome move, as it increases pedestrian safety on the stretch,” says S. Dinesh, a resident of Egmore.

GCC carried out an eviction drive on East, West and South Cooum roads in June 2018 and about 450 families were resettled in the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) colony in Perumbakkam near Sholinganallur, off OMR. However, within a few months, most of the scrap dealers reoccupied the stretch in Pudupet, which prompted the second eviction, say GCC officials.