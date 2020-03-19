South Chennai to get water from alternative sources

CHENNAI

Chennai Metrowater is drawing additional water from Chembarambakkam reservoir to maintain piped water supply in south Chennai to offset the gap in distribution following the shutdown of the desalination plant in Nemmeli.

The water agency stopped supply from the desalination plant since Tuesday.

The plant has a capacity to supply 100 million litres a day to various parts of south Chennai. It has, however, resumed piped water supply with alternative sources from waterbodies in Chembarambakkam and Veeranam.

Metrowater officials said an additional quantity of 100 million litres (mld) is being drawn daily from Chembarambakkam reservoir to bridge the gap in supply. The reservoir currently has 1,990 million cubic feet of water against its capacity of 3,231 mcft. As Chennai is continuing to receive nearly 706 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of Krishna water from Andhra Pradesh, there would be adequate water in the reservoirs this summer, officials said.

Additional water drawn from the Chembarambakkam reservoir is being fed into the distribution network to provide water to south Chennai areas such as Thiruvanmiyur, Adyar, Velachery and Mylapore.

Similarly, about 30 mld of the 180 mld of water brought through a giant pipeline from Veeranam tank in Cuddalore district is being diverted near Kelambakkam to south Chennai areas such as Sholinganallur, Perungudi and Injambakkam, officials added. This would be continued till completion of work in Nemmeli plant.

For assistance on water supply, residents may contact Area Engineer- Area IX (8144930909); Area Engineer- Area XIII – (8144930913); Area Engineer- Area XIV (8144930914) and Area Engineer- Area XV (8144930915).