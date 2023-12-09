South Chennai residents grapple with contaminated water, damaged materials as floodwater recedes

December 09, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - Chennai

As floodwater recedes from south Chennai, residents of Madipakkam, Velachery, Injambakkam have now begun picking up the pieces from the damages caused due to Cyclone Michaung.

Sakthivel, a resident of Kubera Nagar in Madipakkam, one of the worst-hit areas in Chennai, found out on Friday that everything in his cupboard, including educational and professional documents, certificates, and silk sarees, had been completely damaged as his apartment, on the ground floor, was inundated.

On Kubera Nagar 12th street, a water tank belonging to the Chennai Metro was flung around 10 metres onto a vacant land, says Panchanathan. However, no one has come yet to retrieve it or clear the huge mounds of garbage in the locality, he said.

While streets are drained of the rainwater, vacant lands are still inundated in Kubera Nagar, he added.

In the Medavakkam-Sholinganllur road, water was stagnant up to a depth of three feet until the day before. According to Vinod, a resident, the situation was worse than the 2015 floods. But being prepared a bit better this time helped, he said.

Further south, parts of Injambakkam are still inundated with at least four inches of muddy water. Residents said autos were hesitant to enter the area and it was difficult to commute without street lights. Vacant lands are filled with water and it is likely that there are snakes in it, they added.

In Velachery, where rescue boats were used until yesterday, electricity is back in most of the streets. Jitender, a resident of Seshadripuram, said the situation was better today as water, which was up to hip-level on the streets, had receded. As the metro water sump in their apartment was contaminated with sewage water, the residents had to share a few buckets of water among themselves. “None of the helplines worked, even the fire service. We had to call friends who knew volunteers and get boats,” he said.