South Central Railway cancels 118 long-distance trains due to cyclone Michaung

December 02, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In view of cyclone Michaung, South Central Railway has cancelled 118 long-distance trains to several parts of the country, including those passing through Tamil Nadu. 

A press release said the trains that had been cancelled covered the routes of 12 zonal railways of Southern Railway, South Western Railway, Central Railway, Northern Railway and Northeast Frontier Railway. The cancellations are for trains whose journey would be commencing on Sunday. 

The trains cancelled include Vijayawada Janshatabdi (train no. 12077 and 12078), operated from MGR Chennai Central Station, Nizamuddin Chennai Duronto (train no. 12269 and 12270), Gaya Chennai Express (train no. 12389 and 12390) and Barauni - Coimbatore Special (train no. 3357 and 3358). 

