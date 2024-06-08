ADVERTISEMENT

South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture lauds Nandini Azad

Published - June 08, 2024 09:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Nandini Azad, president, ICNW – Working Women’s Forum, with Mcebisi Skwatsha, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of South Africa, in Cape Town. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Mcebisi Skwatsha, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of South Africa, lauded Nandini Azad, president, Indian Cooperative Network for Women (ICNW) – Working Women’s Forum.

After meeting her, he expressed interest in following and replicating the Indian Cooperative Network for Women model in South Africa, according to a press release.

Ms. Azad was in South Africa recently to speak about climate smart agriculture at the World Farmers’ Organisation (WFO) General Assembly. She elaborated on the experience of climate relevant technology, such as single-furrow plough, vermin compost, compost pits, and organic seed network, which were practised by the women farmers under the ICNW, the release said. She presented a detailed report of the WFO’s Global Cooperative Working Group. Farmers’ organisations from Denmark, Italy, Malawi, Australia, U.S.A., and Chad also shared their experiences.

Ms. Azad also met Sheela Hean Jima, deputy chair of the Africa Farmers’ Association of South Africa, Eastern Cape province, in Cape Town on May 27 and May 28.

