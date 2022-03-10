Source segregation to cross 50% in city this month

Number of garbage bins to be reduced in 10% of the locations

The Greater Chennai Corporation has fixed a target of achieving 50% source segregation in households in a fortnight and has started a door-to-door campaign for increasing the collection of segregated garbage at the residents’ doorstep, with a gradual reduction in bins in residential neighbourhoods.

At present, the bins have been placed at 13,600 locations in 15 zones of the city. “The number of bins will be reduced by 10% in the first phase in residential areas. Battery operated vehicles will be increased from 4,000 to 6,000 in the 15 zones of the city to increase the door-to-door collection of segregated garbage,” said an official.

On Thursday, battery operated vehicles were sent to residential areas such as T. Nagar to explain to residents the need for segregation of garbage and door-to-door collection. Some workers, during the campaign in residential areas, informed the residents that the bins would be removed and asked the residents to hand over the segregated waste to the drivers of battery operated vehicles.

Out of the 21.21 lakh households in the 15 zones of the city, the Corporation has achieved only 49% source segregation. Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has asked the officials to increase the source segregation to 50% in a fortnight. By the end of April, additional 2,000 battery operated vehicles will be procured in zones such as Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar and Anna Nagar where the Corporation directly collects garbage.

In Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur zones, private conservancy operator Urbaser has started collecting waste from households. But segregation remains a challenge. In Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram and parts of Ambattur zones, another private conservancy operator, Ramky, has started collecting segregated waste from homes.

Dump site remediation

The civic body is planning to focus on dump site remediation. Major roads will be cleaned by mechanical sweepers. Bins will not be removed in all areas. Additional bins will be placed at 3,000 locations in Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar, Ambattur and Anna Nagar, replacing old bins. A twin bin system for dry waste and wet waste would be adopted.

The civic body has planned to stop dumping of waste in Perungudi and Kodungaiyur by the end of 2023.