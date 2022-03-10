Chennai

Source segregation to cross 50% in city this month

Source seggregation of garbage remains a big challenge for the Greater Chennai Coproration involved in door-to-door collection.

Source seggregation of garbage remains a big challenge for the Greater Chennai Coproration involved in door-to-door collection. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

The Greater Chennai Corporation has fixed a target of achieving 50% source segregation in households in a fortnight and has started a door-to-door campaign for increasing the collection of segregated garbage at the residents’ doorstep, with a gradual reduction in bins in residential neighbourhoods.

At present, the bins have been placed at 13,600 locations in 15 zones of the city. “The number of bins will be reduced by 10% in the first phase in residential areas. Battery operated vehicles will be increased from 4,000 to 6,000 in the 15 zones of the city to increase the door-to-door collection of segregated garbage,” said an official.

On Thursday, battery operated vehicles were sent to residential areas such as T. Nagar to explain to residents the need for segregation of garbage and door-to-door collection. Some workers, during the campaign in residential areas, informed the residents that the bins would be removed and asked the residents to hand over the segregated waste to the drivers of battery operated vehicles. 

Out of the 21.21 lakh households in the 15 zones of the city, the Corporation has achieved only 49% source segregation. Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has asked the officials to increase the source segregation to 50% in a fortnight. By the end of April, additional 2,000 battery operated vehicles will be procured in zones such as Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar and Anna Nagar where the Corporation directly collects garbage. 

In Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur zones, private conservancy operator Urbaser has started collecting waste from households. But segregation remains a challenge. In Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram and parts of Ambattur zones, another private conservancy operator, Ramky, has started collecting segregated waste from homes.

Dump site remediation

The civic body is planning to focus on dump site remediation. Major roads will be cleaned by mechanical sweepers. Bins will not be removed in all areas. Additional bins will be placed at 3,000 locations in Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar, Ambattur and Anna Nagar, replacing old bins. A twin bin system for dry waste and wet waste would be adopted.

The civic body has planned to stop dumping of waste in Perungudi and Kodungaiyur by the end of 2023.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
Chennai Corporation
urban solid waste
Related Articles
Conservancy workers bear the burden of segregation at source
Chennai’s zero waste plan stalled due to poor public cooperation
Decentralised waste management plants to be launched in Chennai on Monday
Lock Nagar in Chennai to be made model for source segregation of garbage
Segregation at source remains a challenge
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 10, 2022 10:24:56 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/source-segregation-to-cross-50-in-city-this-month/article65211897.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY