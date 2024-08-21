Soumya Swaminathan releases autobiography of activist Kalpana Sankar

Soumya Swaminathan, Chairperson of MS Swaminathan Research Foundation and former WHO chief scientist, released ‘The Scientist Entrepreneur: Empowering Millions of Women’, an autobiography written by activist Kalpana Sankar on Wednesday, at Cathedral Road.

The event began with the screening of a short film showcasing the impact of Hand in Hand India, an international non-profit organisation, co-founded by Dr. Kalpana. Then, Dr. Soumya released the book’s first copy, handed it over to Swaady Martin, Chairperson and CEO of Yswara.

Dr. Soumya spoke about the significant role of NGOs in bridging the gap between the government and the community. “Hand in Hand and many NGOs play a vital role in connecting the community with the governmental efforts, and the book captures the lessons from establishing and successfully managing micro-finance initiatives which will inspire many young men and women,” she said.

Sridhar Vembu, Founder and CEO of Zoho Corporation, also shared his thoughts virtually about the autobiography, praising the evolution of rural micro-finance. He further suggested that the book should be translated into Tamil to reach a wider audience. Swaady Martin noted that Dr.Kalpana not only envisions the brighter future but actively creates it.

The event also featured a fireside chat between actor Anu Hasan and Dr. Kalpana Sankar. During their conversation, Dr. Kalpana reflected on the motivation for her work. “I have seen vulnerable children working for 8-10 hours a day, and I want to make their lives better. We invest in a lot of skill training,” she said.

In response to a question during the Q&A session, Dr. Kalpana encouraged women to pursue opportunities, saying, “Women shouldn’t miss the opportunity. It’s okay not to tick all the boxes, but find your inner calling and pursue it.”

