Chennai

﻿Soon, you can lodge a police complaint through the Kavalan SOS app

A Kavalan app awareness programme held earlier this year. Photograph used for representational purposes only

A Kavalan app awareness programme held earlier this year. Photograph used for representational purposes only   | Photo Credit: M. Karunakaran

The police are launching a feature for mobile-based complaints through the app, and live location identification of the complainant, to enable quick responses in an emergency

Lodging a police complaint will perhaps be easier soon. People in distress can just use the Kavalan SOS App, introduced by the Tamil Nadu Police, instead of rushing to the nearest police station.

A facility to lodge a complaint over the mobile phone, is already available through the TN Police Citizen Services website.

A senior police officer of the Technical Services said, “Shortly we will be introducing the feature to lodge mobile-based complaints via the Kavalan app itself. Various other features, including lodging complaints in written format and voice or video calls are also under consideration. This is an arrangement for the public to approach the police easily, when they need assistance.”

The voice call feature along with live location identification of the caller, is going to be enabled on the Kavalan app. It will become easier for the identification of nearby police stations and forwarding of such complaints to the particular police station is also possible.

The existing Kavalan app, which can be downloaded on Android-based mobiles and tablets, will come in handy at times of distress and emergencies. “The existing features include sending an SOS message if a person is under assault or he/she faces an abduction attempt. Once the alert is triggered, the staff in the control room receives a message and will pass it on to police officers. The police locate the nearest patrol vehicle, police officer or police station to reach out to the victim,” said an officer.

Over 12 lakh people downloaded the Kavalan app and 8 lakh of them are registered users. Now, the police send awareness messages and important notifications about the measures taken by government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Police have appealed to the subscribers to opt to receive notifications and awareness messages. With one click, a message will reach over 2 lakh people, said the senior police officer.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2020 1:22:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/soon-you-can-lodge-a-police-complaint-through-the-kavalan-sos-app/article31630314.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY