Soon, travel from Chennai Central to airport in 45 minutes

In just a few months, commuters can travel from the Chennai Central and AG-DMS (Gemini) to the airport much quicker when services of the Metro Rail services are launched from the two locations.

Commuters will be able to cover the distance of about 25 km from the Central station to the airport via Koyambedu and Alandur in 45 minutes, and the stretch from AG-DMS to the airport in 35 minutes respectively.

According to officials of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the fare is likely to be increased when operations begin on these two stretches. “A ride from the Central to the airport may cost ₹70 and from the airport to AG-DMS, ₹60. But we give 20% discounts to travel card holders.

Travel cards available

“There are also other monthly trip passes which are cheaper. These travel cards are available for any denomination and will always be valid,” an official said.

A train will run every 10 minutes on these two stretches during rush hour and once every 20 minutes during non-rush hours, sources said. The frequency is likely to increase when the number of people travelling goes up substantially.

“There will be a train linking the Central and Alandur every five minutes. But, we can increase the frequency to one every 2.5 minutes if a lot of people travel,” a source said. The linking of the city’s most important railway station and the airport is likely to be of benefit to thousands of commuters. Though there are four entry/exit points to the Central, the ones next to the Park station and the Madras Medical College will be opened initially, sources said.

At present, Metro Rail services are operational on three stretches — Koyambedu to Alandur, Little Mount to Chennai airport and Thirumangalam to Nehru Park. On an average, 22,000 to 25,000 people travel through these three stretches every day. During holidays, the number goes up to 30,000 to 33,000. As many as 13 trains run on these three stretches.

Fourteen more trains will be operational on the two new stretches when services begin.