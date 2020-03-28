Soon, passes for e-commerce delivery staff

Following complaints of harassment by the police from e-commerce companies, the Chennai Corporation has announced the issuance of passes for personnel associated with such firms.

Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash has empowered Joint Commissioner (Health) and Regional Deputy Commissioners (Works/North/Central/South) to issue COVID-19 passes for people and personnel who come under the categories of essential services, to function during the lockdown. The passes will be issued at the head office or regional offices.

Commercial and private establishments, factories, workshops, industries, transport, public utilities, media services, health and medical services have been exempted from the lockdown.

Representatives of online supermarkets said that they were “facing tremendous harassment, and their supplies were being routed to political party leaders”.

“We are not being allowed to sell. If this goes on, supplies will run out and we will not be able to replenish them,” said a representative of the company.

E-commerce companies in the city were able to meet only 10% of the demand. “The demand is very high. The only option is to strengthen local players to sell online. Many service providers have developed apps and made arrangements for fumigation and certification to meet the demand. But the police are not permitting local players and small entrepreneurs. The offices are not being allowed to be kept open. Grocery supply has been disrupted. Prices are set to rise because of a few wholesale players. There will be food riots if the situation continues. I fear that it will happen. I can sense it in areas such as Saidapet and various parts of north Chennai,” said a representative.