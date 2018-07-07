Soon, download birth, death certificates from DPH website

more-in

The Directorate of Public Health (DPH) will soon launch an online facility to enable persons to download and print birth and death certificates on the same lines as the Chennai Corporation.

“Chennai Corporation has the online facility for birth and death certificates for more than a decade. They have developed the software for us. Soon, we will be launching a website for the rest of Tamil Nadu,” said K. Kolandaiswamy, director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

New initiative

Local bodies have already moved to this software to take prints of birth and death certificates, he said, adding, “With this initiative, the data will be brought to the public domain and a person can take a print of the required certificate. So, getting a certificate will become easy, and people can download/print the document at their homes or at the e-service centres. ”The DPH is also the Chief Registrar of births and deaths for the State. “Once the website is launched, certificates for new registrations can be downloaded and printed. However, we will be uploading previous data too in a phased manner,” he said. The URL is yet to be finalised, and work, including for internal security clearances, is under way.

Last year, the DPH made it mandatory for pregnant women to register themselves to obtain birth certificates for their babies.

Under Pregnant and Infant Cohort Monitoring and Evaluation (PICME) software, a Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) identity number would be issued on registration. This number was required to obtain birth certificate. Every year, there are 10.5 lakh registrations on PICME in the State, an official said.

“Birth registrations are done by municipalities, town panchayats and corporations. Since October last year, we have implemented a unified software for this purpose.

Birth registrations has been integrated with the PICME, and this single software is definitely a milestone. All local bodies moved to this software from January 1, 2018,” he said.