Soon, air passengers have to take cabs from multi-level car parking facility at Chennai airport

April 27, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

Coming week, those arriving at Chennai airport and want to be picked up by a cab or taxi will have to board them from the multi-level car parking facility (MLCP) on the airport premises.

Officials of Airports Authority of India (AAI) said they planned to shift the cab pick-up point to a designated space within the west wing of the MLCP. However, disabled persons and wheelchair bound passengers would be allowed to take the cabs in front of the domestic and international terminals, sources said.

When asked if passengers would be able to take a long walk from the arrival hall to the west wing of the MLCP, officials said they were bringing in additional buggy services which would drop off passengers from the domestic and international terminals in front of the MLCP’s west wing.

“We keep hearing that passengers face traffic congestion issues. The main aim behind the move is to reduce the congestion and keep the service road within the airport free of traffic snarls. Since there will be adequate buggy service available, passengers may not find it difficult. Across the country, in some of major private airports too people have to enter the MLCP to get a cab,” an official said.

Apart from the airport taxis in MLCP, there would also be kiosks of various cab aggregators and passengers who don’t have the app can also book a ride from them, sources said.

Two years ago, Chennai airport got the ₹250 crore MLCP facility with two wings. In the east wing, apart from the space to park nearly 760 vehicles, there is a multiplex and shopping mall. The west wing has the capacity to accommodate nearly 1,400 vehicles.

Sources said the signage would improved within the airport now and an additional 30-40 percent staff would be in place directing passengers from the terminals to the west wing of MLCP.