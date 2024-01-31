GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Songs based on Vallalar’s poetry released

Vallalar was a secular saint and tried to secularise Saivite philosophy. He challenged the Dharma Sastras, says ACJ Chairman Sashi Kumar

January 31, 2024 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
ACJ Chairman Sashi Kumar launching the Anbenum Peruveli website at the event held on Tuesday.

ACJ Chairman Sashi Kumar launching the Anbenum Peruveli website at the event held on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

A musical album titled Anbenum Peruveli, an exploration of Ramalinga Adigal’s (popularly known as Vallalar) poetry by Carnatic vocalist Sanjay Subrahmanyan, was launched at an event held in Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) here on Tuesday.

Launching the Anbenum Peruveli website and the six songs, whose lyrics were chosen from Vallalar’s poetry by journalist A.S. Panneerselvan and set to music by music director Sean Roldan, ACJ Chairman Sashi Kumar, said Vallalar was a secular saint and tried to secularise Saivite philosophy. He challenged the Dharma Sastras.

Mr. Subrahmanyan said it was during the pandemic that he started questioning himself. As a singer, he had remained inside the world of Carnatic music and had not ventured out, though there were opportunities. This opportunity to sing Vallalar’s verses was an experiment, and as his teacher used to say, had been tried out not bothering about it being a success.

Mr. Roldan said they treaded carefully while working on the project as they did not want to offend anyone. A lot of thought went into each note, and he tried his hand at old folk rock music for these songs.

Mr. Panneerselvan said like how Avvaiyar had written poetry saying vendaam – things we shouldn’t do – Vallalar wrote verses giving a list of things he wanted – vendum, and these complement each other.

Vignesh Sundaresan, founder-director, Onemai Foundation, said Anbenum Peruveli was an initiative for art and technology to co-exist and function in tandem. It will store digital markers as memory registers on the blockchain. Rafiq Ismail, film director, K. Narendra, artistic director, Onemai Foundation, and Krishnapriya C.P. were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.