ADVERTISEMENT

Son, relative held for murder of man in Ayanavaram

June 11, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

They killed him for raising a ruckus after getting drunk daily

The Hindu Bureau

The Ayanavaram police have arrested two persons for the murder of a 51-year-old man on Sunday. The victim, identified as G. Sukumar, a resident of Vasantha Garden Main Road, was found dead in his house on Friday.

The police said based on the information received from a private hospital about a person brought dead, they began investigating. It was found that the Sukumar’s son Vignesh along with his cousin B. Satish, of Otteri, murdered him for raising a ruckus after getting drunk daily.

Sukumar was a history-sheeter and had recently come out on bail. Last Thursday, Vignesh and Satish murdered Sukumar after he disturbed them while inebriated. The accused were later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US