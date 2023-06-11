Son, relative held for murder of man in Ayanavaram

June 11, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Ayanavaram police have arrested two persons for the murder of a 51-year-old man on Sunday. The victim, identified as G. Sukumar, a resident of Vasantha Garden Main Road, was found dead in his house on Friday.

The police said based on the information received from a private hospital about a person brought dead, they began investigating. It was found that the Sukumar’s son Vignesh along with his cousin B. Satish, of Otteri, murdered him for raising a ruckus after getting drunk daily.

Sukumar was a history-sheeter and had recently come out on bail. Last Thursday, Vignesh and Satish murdered Sukumar after he disturbed them while inebriated. The accused were later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

