Son of former Inspector General arrested for contempt of court

CHENNAI

26 July 2021 01:17 IST

He has been imprisoned for 3 months on orders from Supreme Court

Michael Arul, businessman and son of late high-profile IGP F.V. Arul, was arrested by the police on Saturday, and has been lodged in the Saidapet sub-jail.

The arrest was effected following an order of the Supreme Court on a contempt petition filed by his estranged wife Jennifer Arul, a journalist.

The court sentenced him to three months imprisonment in civil prison for not paying compensation to her. Police sources said immediately after the court passed the order, he went into hiding.

Domestic violence case

A domestic violence case was instituted by Ms. Jennifer in 2009, and the trial court directed her husband to pay compensation. This order was upheld by higher courts.

Last March, the then Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde and Justices V. Ramasubramanian and A.S. Bopanna said Arul had ignored the court order, giving him a last chance to pay the entire outstanding amount along with the monthly maintenance regularly.

In its order, the court noted, “We have already given a long rope. The respondent [Arul] has not utilised the chances so given. Therefore, we punish the contemnor/respondent for committing contempt of this court, and sentence him to imprisonment for a period of three months in civil prison.”

Police said he was arrested in Muttukadu on Saturday and lodged in the sub-jail on the orders of the court.