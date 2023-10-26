ADVERTISEMENT

Son of DMK functionary hacked to death in Tiruvottiyur

October 26, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police have launched an investigation to trace the suspects

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old man was hacked to death by a gang of six unidentified men at Wimco Nagar in Tiruvottiyur on Thursday. The victim was identified as V. Kamaraj, 35, whose father Vivekanandan is a local DMK functionary. Both father and son were public contractors and had an office on the ground floor of their house in Poompuhar Nagar. Police sources said when Kamaraj came to the office on Thursday, six men, who came on bikes, barged in and attacked him with weapons. Upon hearing the commotion, neighbours rushed to his office and the suspects fled the scene. Kamaraj was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. The police have launched an investigation to trace the suspects.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US