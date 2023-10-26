Son of DMK functionary hacked to death in Tiruvottiyur

October 26, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 35-year-old man was hacked to death by a gang of six unidentified men at Wimco Nagar in Tiruvottiyur on Thursday. The victim was identified as V. Kamaraj, 35, whose father Vivekanandan is a local DMK functionary. Both father and son were public contractors and had an office on the ground floor of their house in Poompuhar Nagar. Police sources said when Kamaraj came to the office on Thursday, six men, who came on bikes, barged in and attacked him with weapons. Upon hearing the commotion, neighbours rushed to his office and the suspects fled the scene. Kamaraj was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. The police have launched an investigation to trace the suspects.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.