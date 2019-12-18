Chennai

Son kills father over property dispute

A 75-year-old farmer was killed after his son ran a farm tractor over him in an agricultural field in Murgambakkam village near Maduranthakam in Chengalpattu district.

The police said the victim, Annamalai, had three daughters and two sons, and gave equal shares of his 15-acre property to them. Ezhumalai, 45, the older son, opposed Annamalai sharing the property with his daughters. While Annamalai was grazing cattle on the field, Ezhumalai drove the tractor over him. Later, Ezhumalai surrended to the Anaikattu police.

