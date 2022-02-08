Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Minister Somnath Bharti called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Monday. AAP functionaries were present.
Somnath Bharti meets Chief Minister
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Feb 8, 2022 1:19:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/somnath-bharti-meets-chief-minister/article38394374.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story