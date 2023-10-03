Some zones in Chennai will not receive piped water supply between October 4-5

October 03, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Piped water supply to some areas in Chennai will be disrupted between 10 a.m. on October 4 to 10 a.m. on October 5 as Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will take up work to interconnect large pipelines from the Kilpauk Water Works, on Purasawalkam High Road.

A press release from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) said areas falling under Zone 4 (Tondiarpet), Zone 5 (Royapuram), Zone 6 (Thiru.Vi.Ka. Nagar), Zone 8 (Anna Nagar) and Zone 9 (Teynampet) will not receive water supply through pipelines on Wednesday and Thursday, until the work is completed.

Localities such as Perambur, Pudupet, Egmore, George Town, Chintadripet, Park Town, Kilpauk, Purasawalkam, Triplicane, Royapettah, Kellys and Nungambakkam will not have water supply.

Residents may opt for online booking of water tankers for immediate requirements. The water agency will operate tanker trips for street supply, the press release said.

