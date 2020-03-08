Some suburban train services to be cancelled

Twenty-four train services have been cancelled for engineering works to be carried out on the Vyasarpadi-Jiva section.

As a result, train services from the Moore Market Complex suburban station to Avadi, Tiruvallur, and Arakkonam will be cancelled on Sunday. Maintenance works will be carried out between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

While 12 train services from the MMC station, towards Arakkonam, Thiruvallur, and Avadi, have been cancelled, a similar number of services have been cancelled in the opposite direction. Of the 24 services cancelled, six services are to Thiruvallur, four to Arakkonam and two to Tiruttani.

In view of the cancelled services, four special trains from Chennai Beach and two services from Tiruvottiyur will be operated to Tiruttani, Arakkonam and Thiruvallur.