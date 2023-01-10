ADVERTISEMENT

Some south Chennai areas will not receive water supply on January 11, 12

January 10, 2023 02:11 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Metrowater is planning the interconnection of a pipeline; zones 13,14 and 15 will be affected, a press release said

The Hindu Bureau

Areas in south Chennai falling under Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur localities will not receive piped water supply on Wednesday and Thursday (January 11,12) as Chennai Metrowater plans to interconnect the pipeline to the Velachery Tambaram Road.

According to a press release, water supply from the Nemmeli desalination plant to zones 13, 14 and 15 will be stopped for two days to facilitate interconnection of the desalination plant’s distribution pipeline with the Madipakkam distribution network.

Residents have been requested to store water and also contact Metrowater’s engineers at 8144930913/8144930914/8144930915 for water requirements.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US