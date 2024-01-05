Some places in southern districts of T.N. are likely to get heavy rain today

January 05, 2024 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu is likely to receive heavy rain, the first spell of the year, in one or two places over some southern districts on Friday.

Heavy rain is expected to shift to north Tamil Nadu on Sunday and Monday. Chennai has prospects of isolated heavy rain on Sunday.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), many places in the coastal region are set to receive rain of light to moderate intensity measuring up to 6.4 cm from Saturday. Some places in interior Tamil Nadu and Puducherry would also get rain.

According to a bulletin, heavy rain may lash one or two places over Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar and delta districts on Saturday, and districts in the north – Cuddalore, Villupuram and Ranipet – may get rain of heavy intensity on Sunday. Chennai and its three neighbouring districts, including Chengalpattu, may also receive heavy rain.

Heavy rain is likely in Tiruvallur district on Monday too. The State has been receiving sporadic rain since January 1 this year. Wet weather and northeast monsoon extending to January is not uncommon. The monsoon had spilled over to mid-January during 2021 and 2022, said RMC officials.

There have been instances of heavy rain spells in the past too, the closest being on January 5, 2021, in Chennai. The city had experienced 21. 2 cm of rain in January during 1915. While its monthly average rainfall amounts to only 3 cm in January, Chennai has had records of receiving heavy rain of about 7 cm in a day in 1955, 1986 and 1995.

P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC, Chennai, said the State would see an increase in rain from Saturday following a convergence of southeast winds from a lower level circulation with that of winds from another weather system. The interaction of these winds over the State would trigger heavy rain.

On Thursday, places including Coonoor, Kodaikanal, Tirupattur, Puducherry and Yercaud recorded light rain till 6 p.m.

Several places in and around Chennai such as Villivakkam, YMCA Nandanam, Meenambakkam and Nungambakkam recorded up to 2 cm of rain till evening.

The RMC has forecast light to moderate rain in some areas of Chennai till the weekend.