Some parts of Tamil Nadu may experience short spell of rain this winter, says IMD

January 21, 2023

Some parts of Tamil Nadu may experience light to moderate rain till Tuesday this winter. The coastal regions and adjoining districts may receive a short spell of rain till Saturday; from Sunday, rain bands may shift to south Tamil Nadu and the Cauvery delta districts.

Some coastal areas experienced patchy drizzle in the morning hours and a cloudy sky. The weather observatories in Nungambakkam, Meenambakkam, Puzhal in Tiruvallur district and Kattapakkam in Kancheepuram district recorded light rain till 5.30 p.m. on Friday.

Officials of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, however, noted that short spells of rain were not a rarity during winter. For instance, Chennai received an average of 3 cm in January.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director-General of Meteorology, Chennai, said moisture incursion and the changes in the wind flow pattern and the thermodynamic state of the atmosphere led to a minor weather perturbation and a temporary spell of rain that might last for a few days.

The precipitable water content in the atmosphere, which was 9 mm two days ago, increased to 30 mm on Saturday, indicating the moisture level in the lower level. The northeasterly component in the wind pushed moisture into the region, he said.

The coastal areas may experience slightly warmer night temperatures owing to the increased moisture level in the atmosphere. On Friday, Chennai recorded a maximum temperature of 30.1 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 22.5 degrees Celsius, which were above normal for the season.

The night temperature has dropped in the State since last week. On Saturday, Valparai experienced the lowest minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius, followed by Coonoor with 5.6 degrees Celsius. Interior areas, too, witnessed a dip in the night temperature and the chill weather would continue on Saturday, too, with a drop in temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius in a few areas.

The IMD has forecast ground frost at one or two places in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore on Saturday. Chennai may receive light rain in some areas till Sunday and experience an above average maximum and minimum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius and 21-22 degrees Celsius respectively this weekend.