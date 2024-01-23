GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Some parts of Chennai may experience sewage overflow on January 24, 25

A press release from Chennai Metrowater said areas under the Teynampet and Adyar zones may have sewage overflows as interconnection work of sewer pipelines is to be executed

January 23, 2024 12:30 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Some parts of Chennai may experience sewage issues due to improvement work that is to be carried out by Chennai Metrowater on Wednesday (January 24, 2024) and Thursday (January 25).

A press release said areas in Teynampet and Adyar zones may experience sewage overflow as interconnection work of sewer pipelines will be executed on Adyar’s L.B. Road. The sewage pumping station on L.B. Road will not function between 10 a.m. on January 24 to 6 a.m. on January 25. Residents may contact Metrowater engineers at 8144930909/ 8144930913 for complaints.

Later this week, areas of north Chennai may experience a dip in piped water supply as the 100 mld Minjur desalination plant will be shut for maintenance between January 26 and 10 a.m. on January 28.

Localities such as Vyasarpadi, Tiruvottiyur, Ernavoor, Manali, Patel Nagar and Madhavaram may be supplied from the Puzhal water distribution station.

Residents may store water in advance and also book tanker supply online if needed, the press release said.

