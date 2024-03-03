Some of north Chennai’s roads in need of urgent attention

March 03, 2024 11:03 am | Updated 11:03 am IST - CHENNAI

Road works may be in progress in parts of north Chennai but there are a number of stretches that are in dire need of attention.

While bad road conditions in and around areas where infrastructure development works are in progress have made daily commute a nightmare for road users, a number of arterial and interior stretches require urgent patch works.

Visits to a number of areas including Pulianthope, Pattalam, Vyasarpadi, Muthamizh Nagar, Kodungaiyur, Royapuram, some parts of Perambur and Parrys showed that there are a mix of roads in good and bad shape in this part of the city. In some parts, residents are unhappy with the way new roads or patchworks have been taken up, giving little attention to road evenness, maintaining road gradient or avoiding damaging/blocking the storm water drain inlet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevertheless, as a number of residents and road users pointed out, there is no relief from congestion, haphazard parking of vehicles or erratically placed garbage bins that eat into road space; a scene that is now a common sight in many parts of north Chennai.

A number of previously damaged roads such as Decaster Road, New Farrance Road, Elephant Gate Road, Stephenson Road and Stephenson Lane have been laid much to the relief of regular road users.

Bad road conditions have become part of their daily commute for road users who have to travel through areas where infrastructure development works are in progress. Take Manali Salai near Ezhil Nagar for instance. The construction of a railway overbridge is in progress, but the stretches are unmotorable. “It is a struggle every day to ride through this stretch. It is bumpy throughout, and authorities can at least consider the plight of motorists and lay a temporary surface to make travelling easy for us,” Ravikumar, a regular road user said. A shopkeeper noted that movement of vehicles on the battered stretch kicked up dust, worsening the situation. “Though a protest was held recently, the authorities did not lay the road but instead, workers sprayed water on the road to control dust,” he added.

Similarly, vehicles, particularly two-wheelers and auto rickshaws, are often diverted through an unmotorable stretch in Glass Factory, Vyasarpadi owing to construction of a flyover over the Ganeshapuram subway.

A segment of M. S. Koil Street in Royapuram is in a bad shape. Some residents and shopkeepers noted that works to lay drainage pipelines were completed nearly a month ago, but the road is yet to be restored. “Though traffic movement is regulated, the road has turned dusty, causing hardship for road users,” Rajni, a resident, said.

Lokabiraman of Jamalia Nagar said sections of Perambur High Road (south) to Paper Mills Road beneath the Murasoli Maran flyover needs to be attended to. “The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) had laid three stretches — Hyder Garden extension, Jamalia Link Road, State Bank Officers Colony first street — in a span of a year but there are ups and downs on the stretches and the gradient is not maintained. We have also been asking for speed breakers on interior lanes due to rash driving for the last four years, but nothing has happened so far,” he said. He added that GCC officials do not inspect when road works are being taken up. Another issue when roads are being laid is storm water drain inlets being covered with tar, a resident of Pulianthope pointed out.

A traditionally damaged stretch — Moorthingar Street in Vyasarpadi — needs patchwork to be carried out on certain portions especially at the Dr. Ambedkar College Road junction. On Sathyamurthy Nagar Main Road, a badly damaged portion that has been uncared for a long time has been covered with loose sand instead of permanent repair. Similarly, portions of the stretch leading to and after Vyasarpadi subway (Basin Bridge) need to be repaired.

Jai Ganesh L.M, a resident of Muthamizh Nagar, said that the East Avenue Road, one of the key stretches that people access to reach two schools and the market area, had started to wear off before the floods. “It is damaged and should be repaired soon. I had raised complaints and the authorities said they will take up repair works after the rains but nothing has been done so far,” he said.

In Manali Pudhu Nagar (Manali New Town), residents are drawing the attention of the State government towards a stretch that can cut short their travel distance to Wimco Nagar Metro Station. “There is heavy flow of traffic, especially of container lorries here. We have to travel for nine kilometres to reach Wimco Nagar via Ponneri Road, Andarkuppam, MFL, TPL, Sathangadu, Sathyamurthy Nagar and Jothi Nagar. Instead, there is a stretch from Manali Pudhu Nagar that leads to Sadayankuppam and Jothi Nagar that will cut the travel distance to Wimco Nagar to four kilometres. If this road is laid, it will be of immense help for us,” Thenkanal Isaimozhi, a resident said.

An official of GCC said that roadworks were a priority area and they are planning to complete new road works and patchworks by the end of March. “We had taken up a lot of road works before the floods. We had to stop the works in November due to the monsoon, and re-started by the end of December. We also noticed that a number of roads were damaged during the floods and started work on such stretches in January,” he said. Post-monsoon, stretches that required patchwork were identified and work taken up.

Several road works were in progress in Zone 3 Madhavaram. “Being an extended area, a lot of road works are being taken up here now,” he added. He said that if roads are laid in places where infrastructure works are underway, they can keep getting damaged. “So, we are working along with the police for alternate route arrangements. But grievances of road users are genuine, and we will look into their request for making stretches motorable,” he said.

The official also said that they were removing abandoned vehicles on both arterial and interior stretches, while the police department acts on illegal parking on roadsides.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT