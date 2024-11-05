Some Metro Rail stations still lack working ticketing gates, counters

Of late, Sandhya Vedulapalli, 59, has been leaving home a little early to board a Chennai Metro Rail train from her residence at Anna Nagar to Alandur. This is because if she steps into the entry point at the Anna Nagar East Metro Rail station, which doesn’t have a functional ticketing gate and counter, she would end up taking a long walk all the way to the opposite end of the station to buy a ticket, swipe it at the ticketing gate, and board a train.

While this station has four entry/exit points and is supposed to have ticketing counters and ticketing gates at the two ends, counters and gates are operational only at one end.

“I waste about five minutes walking to the other end, and it is a pretty tiring exercise. When people use the Metro Rail and pay quite a high fare for its efficiency, it is disappointing to see that even after all these years, only one ticket counter is functional. It is high time that they set up ticketing gates and opened counters at both the ends,” she says.

Network expanded

Nine years ago, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) initiated the first train service between Koyambedu and Alandur, and over the next four years, the network expanded and different stretches became operational. Today, the system transports 2.90 lakh-3 lakh passengers daily on a 54-km network.

But, even today, of the 41 stations in the Phase I and Phase I extension network, ticketing counters and gates are open at only one end of 13 stations. These stations are Guindy, Washermanpet, Sir Theagaraya College, New Washermanpet, Toll Gate, Mannady, Anna Nagar East, Nehru Park, Pachaiyappa’s College, KMC, Egmore, Shenoy Nagar, and Saidapet.

Leaving in advance

Commuters say that since the stations are massive in the Phase I network, it is imperative that all ticketing counters be manned and the ticketing gates be usable. This will ensure that they needn’t endure a long walk. Some of them say that if they don’t leave their residence in advance, they may miss the train and have to wait for the next one.

Jayabharathi, another regular traveller, says she faces this issue at the Egmore station. “I had to leave town and had a train to catch from the Egmore railway station sometime ago. That day, I had a tough time walking with my baggage in this station from one end to the other,” she says. She often travels between Alandur and Koyambedu and this issue doesn’t exist at these stations. “When most stations have it, why should some stations alone be deprived of these facilities” she asks.

Subbulakshmi, a commuter who travels from Guindy to Saidapet, said that at both stations, it is inconvenient for her to walk the long distance and enter the platform. “I’m pregnant and find it exhausting to go from one end of the station to the other. I have a smartcard and don’t need to buy a ticket. But just because the ticketing gates are working at only one end, I end up walking a long way,” she adds.

No dearth of manpower

According to CMRL officials, one of the main issues is that they require additional Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) or ticketing gates to be installed at all these stations. If it is done, the counters and gates can be up and running at both ends. “Some are additional gates at other stations. Hence, we removed some of the gates at a couple of stations and placed them there to meet the needs of passengers. When we procure more ticketing gates, they will be fixed at these stations too. We don’t have any dearth of manpower. Hence, as soon as the gates are available, all the stations will have these facilities,” an official says.

Unfair to passengers

CMRL has spent over ₹20,000 crore on building the Phase I and Phase I extension projects, but if it can’t purchase more gates, it is unfair, says another commuter. “I have a minor heart condition. I walk slowly from one end of the Saidapet station to the other and stand for a few minutes to catch my breath, relax, and then proceed to the platform. This is a waste of time and a bit of a laborious task. Notwithstanding the creation of huge infrastructure, it is a letdown when the ease of travel is compromised at some stations,” he adds.

Sources say that more facilities CMRL adds, more passengers would be keen on using the station. For instance, when the parking area is expanded at a station, the ridership goes up significantly. “At a time when there is a good spurt in ridership, we must increase the facilities as much as possible to attract more passengers,” according to a source.

