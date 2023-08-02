Some merged areas of Chennai may get piped water supply by this year-end

August 02, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Residents of some merged areas may get piped water supply by the end of this year as long pending projects are likely to be completed.

Metrowater is carrying out works to provide comprehensive water supply network in Madhavaram, Sholinganallur, Semmencheri and Karapakkam. The project is being executed in six packages in Madhavaram at a total cost of ₹70.28 crore. Once the scheme is completed, the water agency plans to provide 14,066 connections and cover nearly 3.83 lakh residents to provided supply.

Officials noted that most of the works in Madhavaram would be completed by November and the pipeline network is undergoing a trial run to check for leaks. Infrastructure is being built with a capacity of 10.7 million litres a day and pipelines running for 167.6 km have been laid in Madhavaram zone.

J. Ravi, a resident of Madhavaram, said, “We have been waiting for safe water supply for many years now. Groundwater has turned saline due to rapid urbanisation. We are dependent on packaged drinking water and water purifiers for our daily needs.” However, work is in progress in MGR Nagar, Madhavaram and is expected to be completed by June next year.

The wait for piped water supply may soon be over for residents of Sholinganallur and Karapakkam falling under wards 197 to 199 in zone 15. Officials of the Metrowater noted that nearly 98% of the ₹35.7 crore project has been completed so far. Pipelines covering a distance of 140.69 km have been provided in these wards.

The water agency plans to complete the work by October or November and give 8,100 water connections. Similarly, ₹50.19 crore project is in progress in Semmencheri and is likely to be over by May 2025. Satish Galley, a resident of Semmencheri, said, “We are managing with groundwater and buy water from private tanker operators. Residents will be able to save on growing water expenses only when the scheme is accelerated.”

Residents of ward 198 and 199 noted that some of the streets had water pipeline network laid by the erstwhile panchayat. But they are still waiting for new lines to be linked to houses. V.Sandhya of Karapakkam said though pipelines were laid a few years ago, residents are waiting for adequate piped water supply. “I’m getting limited water supply. Metrowater must speed up last mile connectivity and provide sufficient water through pipelines,” she said.

