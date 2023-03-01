Some localities in north Chennai will not get piped water supply for some hours from Thursday night

March 01, 2023 01:48 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Some areas in north Chennai may not receive piped water supply from Thursday night to 6 a.m. on Friday due to interconnection work of major water pipelines.

A press release from Chennai Metrowater said work to interconnect an 800 mm diameter pipeline carrying water from the 300 mld Puzhal water treatment plant, and a 400 mm diameter pipeline, will begin at 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Areas falling under zone 4, including Vyasarpadi, Muthamizh Nagar, Erukkancheri, Kodungaiyur, Sharma Nagar and Kaviarasu Kannadasan Nagar will not get piped water supply. Kannigapuram in zone 6 will also not have water supply.

Residents may store water in advance and also book mobile water supply through the ‘dial for water’ online service. However, the water agency will maintain street water supply, the release said.