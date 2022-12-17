Some districts in T.N. may get isolated heavy rain on December 20, 21

December 17, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The low-pressure area in southeast Bay of Bengal may trigger heavy rain at one or two places in nine districts in the State on Tuesday, says IMD; there is possibility of light rain in some areas of Chennai till Monday

The Hindu Bureau

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has forecast fairly widespread rain over the State through the next week starting from Monday. It has predicted heavy rain in one or two places in nine districts, including Ramanathapuram, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore and Pudukottai on Tuesday. Isolated heavy rain may occur in 12 districts, including Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Kallakurichi on Wednesday.

A low-pressure area in the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean is expected to have an impact over the State till December 23. Many places in coastal region may receive light to moderate rain. Chennai too may get light rain in some areas till Monday.

