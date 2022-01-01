Some displaced dwellers get back their valuables

Jewellery, cash retrieved and handed over to the residents

As the removal of debris from the collapsed Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board building in Tiruvottiyur began on Friday, a few residents were elated to find their valuables, including jewellery and cash.

According to the officials, three families recovered their jewellery worth ₹4,50,000 on Friday. Some cash and government issued identity cards were also retrieved.

One wing of a building at the board’s site in Village Street in Tiruvottiyur collapsed on Monday. Twenty eight of the 48 units in the building collapsed. The removal of debris, which began on Tuesday, was stopped immediately after the effects of the exercise were felt in adjacent buildings. It resumed on Friday after the technical committee finished inspecting all the board’s buildings at the site.

“We are removing debris in a gradual manner with minimum use of earth-moving equipment. Our officials, along with personnel from Fire and Rescue Services and the police, are there to identify every item recovered and give it to the rightful owners, ” said M. Govinda Rao, Managing Director, TNUHDB.

Santhi, a resident, said she could not believe that her jewellery was recovered intact from the debris. “It is my lifetime savings,” she said emotionally.

Legis, a social development specialist with the board, said ₹6,500 saved by a senior citizen and his differently-abled wife in a piggy bank was recovered. “In another case, we managed to recover five tiny golden beads from the thali chain of a woman that were scattered in the debris,” she said.

With the fear of losing identity cards gripping the residents, many were happy to get back their aadhaar cards, passbooks and smart cards issued by the Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department. “We are mainly identifying damaged cupboards used by each family. In that location, we then allow the family members to look for their belongings,” Ms. Legis said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rao said the board was in the process of identifying alternative housing for those who lost their houses. “Around 10 people have expressed willingness to move to another site where we have vacant houses,” he said.

While a number of families from the adjacent buildings temporarily moved to their relatives’ houses or rental accommodation, many other families who could not find alternative accommodation continued to stay in the vacant space at the site with their belongings. The officials said they had asked them to move to a nearby community hall by leaving their belongings in their residences.