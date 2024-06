Residents in parts of Chennai may experience sewage issues from June 18 to June 20 due to sewer pipeline interconnection work. A press release said sewage pumping stations in zones 3, 6, 7, and 8 would not function between 9 a.m. on June 18 and 6 a.m. on June 20 as Chennai Metro Rail Limited will carry out the work on 200 Feet Road near the Madhavaram Mofussil Bus Terminus. Consumers may contact the respective area engineers at 8144930903/06/07/08 for any sewage-related complaints.

