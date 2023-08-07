Some Chennai organisations that offer medical treatment for free or at a subsidised rate 

August 07, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 12:49 pm IST

SGS Charitable Clinic

Sachchidananda Nagar, Velachery

9790972785/ 7010032596

This Sunday clinic was initiated under the shade of an avadumbara tree at a modest place at Sachchidananda Nagar in Velachery by Sri Ganapathi Sachchidananda in 1989. Gynaecologist Ponnammal Panchapakesan was the first doctors serve at the clinic. She would attend to patients every Sunday. The clinic now runs every day and is led by a team of doctors.

From Monday to Saturday, the clinic is open from 6.45 a.m. to 8.30 a.m. and on a Sunday, the work time is extended by an hour. “Consultation is free for all but medicines are given free of cost only to the underprivileged,” says Dr A Sivasubramanian, medical convenor. While a general physician is available on all days, an eye specialist and paediatrician can be consulted every Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The facility also hosts the meetings of Alcoholic Anonymous and has consultation for de-addiction every day. Once in a month, it also opens its doors for a free diabetic camp. Besides services at the facility, it takes up rural camps at Perukkaranai Village in Kancheepuram and Krishnan Karanai village on ECR.

SYMA Medical Centre

Car Street, Triplicane

044-28445050

Consultation fee at this medical centre run by Srinivas Young Men’s Association (SYMA), a Triplicane-based social organisation, is pegged at ₹2.

Anyone can walk in for a general consultation with a doctor; and the medicines come free of cost.

For an appointment with an ENT doctor, an orthopaedician, neurologist and a psychologist, an appointment should be booked in advance; and a specialist consultation fee of ₹ 100 is charged.

SYMA also runs a laboratory (currently tied up with Neuberg Diagnostics) for testing.

The lab is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Physiotherapy rate is ₹100 and an eye clinic managed by Pammal Sankara Eye Hospital charges ₹50. The centre periodically runs health camps.

Dhanvanthri Vaidyasala Charitable Dispensary

Mandaveli

044-24939352

The Mylapore Academy has been managing the activities of the Dhanvanthri Vaidyasala Charitable Dispensary, which is more than five decades old. A token fee of ₹10 is charged towards consultation and medicines. Open from Monday to Saturday (between 8.30 a.m. to 11 a.m.), the clinic offers services in general medicine, dentistry, ophthalmology and physiotherapy.

Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Sankara Medical Trust

Sri Ratnagiriswarar Temple, RBI Quarters, Besant Nagar

Initiated by Dr K Sridhar in the mid-80s, this free evening clinic on the premises of Sri Ratnagiriswarar Temple in Besant Nagar was established to help the underprivileged. A consultation fee of ₹2 was charged, and it came with free supply of medicines that will stay for two days. The local community helps oversee the day-to-day activities at the clinic, including opening the facility on time and keeping it clean.

The consultation fee is now ₹5. “From Monday to Saturday, the clinic is open from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and we get an average of 20 patients every day,” says Dr Sridhar. “Depending on the need, the general physician refers patients to consultants at their clinic who offer free service.”

Dr Sridhar was instrumental in starting similar community-based health care clinics in Triplicane, Thiruvanmiyur, Sriram Nagar and Mylapore, all of which are being run independently now.

DIRECT charitable trust

RA Puram, Ambattur

044-4396 8888

Persons with diabetics that come from an underprivileged background receive free treatment at two clinics of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre in Chennai with the support of Sathya Sai Seva Organisation. While the clinic at Ambattur screens patients on the second and fourth Sunday, the one at Raja Annamalaipuram opens on the fourth Sunday. At both clinics, free blood glucose testing, consultation and medicines are offered. A team of diabetologist, eye consultant, dietitian and fitness trainers are available for consultation.

Ambattur Rotary Charitable Trust

SP 98, Ambattur Industrial Estate

044-26258616

The Ambattur Rotary Hospital offers treatment at subsidised charges. In addition, this facility in Ambattur Industrial Estate has a cerebral palsy (CP) rehabilitation centre that does not charge any fee for treatment involving children with CP and other musculoskeletal disabilities.

The centre is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment including thera suits, hydrotherapy pool, neuromuscular electrical stimulation apparatus and body weight supported treadmill. It has a team of physiotherapists. An average of 20 children attend the rehab programme on weekdays, this number is much more during weekends.

