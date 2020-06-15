Some areas may get respite from heat

CHENNAI

15 June 2020 23:40 IST

Met Dept. predicts light rain for two days

For the second consecutive day, the day temperature remained close to 40 degree Celsius in the city. However, Chennaiites may have a respite as the India Meteorological Department has forecast light rain in some areas for two days.

According to meteorologists, though peak summer days and scorching heat are associated with May, such soaring mercury levels are normal in June too, particularly in coastal areas.

The average maximum temperature for Chennai in June is 37 degrees Celsius, which is the same as May.

On Monday, weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 40.1 degree Celsius and 39.5 degree Celsius respectively. Last year, the mercury level soared to the maximum of 41.5 degree Celsius on June 11 and June 16.

Some areas such as Kodungaiyur and Kolathur experienced light rains in the evening on Monday.

N.Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai said the presence of strong southwesterly winds and convective activity would trigger light to moderate rain in few areas of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Coimbatore, Theni and Nilgiris districts. One or two places in Puducherry too would experience rains on Tuesday.

Strong southwesterly wind is already prevailing in coastal places like Chennai. Moreover, dry wind from interior places reached the coastal areas. Such local heating, dry wind from the interior region and delay in sea breeze led to a spike in day temperature in coastal weather stations, he said.

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Monday, Chinnakalar in Coimbatore district received the highest amount of rainfall of 3 cm.

The Meteorological Department forecast that the maximum temperature would be around 38 degree Celsius in Chennai till Wednesday.