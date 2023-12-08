ADVERTISEMENT

Some areas in north Chennai still waterlogged

December 08, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A view of a waterlogged street in north Chennai on Friday. Water stagnation persisted in different places in the region, five days after Cyclone Michaung-induced heavy rain lashed the city. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Though stagnant floodwater receded on its own or was pumped out in many parts of north Chennai, waterlogging persisted in some areas till Friday, the fifth day after Cyclone Michaung-induced heavy rain lashed the city.

A resident of Pattalam said Angalamman Koil Street, one of the worst-affected areas in this part of the city, was still partially waterlogged. In Mahatma Gandhi Street, Chinnasekkadu, Manali, nearly 20 houses remained under water. “There was chest-deep water in the locality. No one came to our rescue. Only after four days, they brought a motor to pump out stagnant water. We received no aid except for a milk packet on Tuesday,” said Kumaran, a resident.

Another resident said her house was inundated and many household appliances were damaged. “What angered us is that we received no help, including for food,” she said. Waterlogging persisted in Selavoyal in Kodungaiyur too.

The receding floodwater brought more trouble for many areas in north Chennai. Residents said many streets, including in Pulianthope, where the water slowly receded from Thursday had turned slushy and was filled with heaps of waste.

