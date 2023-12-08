HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Some areas in north Chennai still waterlogged

December 08, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of a waterlogged street in north Chennai on Friday. Water stagnation persisted in different places in the region, five days after Cyclone Michaung-induced heavy rain lashed the city.

A view of a waterlogged street in north Chennai on Friday. Water stagnation persisted in different places in the region, five days after Cyclone Michaung-induced heavy rain lashed the city. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Though stagnant floodwater receded on its own or was pumped out in many parts of north Chennai, waterlogging persisted in some areas till Friday, the fifth day after Cyclone Michaung-induced heavy rain lashed the city.

A resident of Pattalam said Angalamman Koil Street, one of the worst-affected areas in this part of the city, was still partially waterlogged. In Mahatma Gandhi Street, Chinnasekkadu, Manali, nearly 20 houses remained under water. “There was chest-deep water in the locality. No one came to our rescue. Only after four days, they brought a motor to pump out stagnant water. We received no aid except for a milk packet on Tuesday,” said Kumaran, a resident.

Another resident said her house was inundated and many household appliances were damaged. “What angered us is that we received no help, including for food,” she said. Waterlogging persisted in Selavoyal in Kodungaiyur too.

The receding floodwater brought more trouble for many areas in north Chennai. Residents said many streets, including in Pulianthope, where the water slowly receded from Thursday had turned slushy and was filled with heaps of waste.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.